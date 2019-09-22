Whanganui's Les Heywood was eliminated in the quarterfinals NZ Indoor Bowls Henselite Champion of Champions Singles in Christchurch on Saturday.

Competing amongst 34 district champions, Heywood was one of 13 bowlers who made it through to post section play and then received a bye into the quarterfinals.

There he played North Taranaki's Mark Ridley, who also had a bye, and lost 9-4.

Tauranga's Paul Smith went on to claim the title, winning the final 13-6 against Southland's Gary Low.