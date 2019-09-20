The Mitre 10 Mega Wanganui Future Champions Trust second funding round for 2019 will close in just under two weeks with talent young sports people encouraged to get in their applications.

Holding two rounds per year, the trust's goal is to provide financial support for young athletes who have the ability to compete at the highest level in their chosen sport, but may need assistance with the costs.

Established five years ago, so far the trust has granted $58,000 to athletes in 23 different sporting codes.

Testimony to that help is Wanganui Golf Club's Tara Raj, who was a recipient in the second round last year.

"Thanks so much, Mitre 10 Mega, Philippa Baker Hogan and the Future Champions Trust for the financial help you have provided both to me and others in Whanganui.

"My tournaments are around the country and with some being four-day events, they come at a considerable cost.

"[The] trust has helped with some of those costs and made competing and developing as a golfer a lot easier."

Raj had an outstanding July of golf, coming third in the New Zealand women's foursomes, then winning the Ruth Middleton Open in Matamata and the Waikato Women's Winter Strokeplay title.

In the first 2019 round of trust funding in March, the trust handed out a collective $9500 to Lucas Thompson (kayaking), Renee Teers, Chase Morpeth, Drew Brenan and Joshua Valentine (all speed skating), Bruce (Jack) Jackson Clifton (canoeing), and Jordan Herewini (basketball).

"As a proud local Whanganui business owner we are committed to supporting our community and the Future Champions Trust is a great way to support our youth to become champions, role models and future leaders in our community," said Hayden Gibson, owner of naming sponsor Mitre 10 Mega Wanganui.

Interesting parties can visit the website www.futurechampionstrust.org to assess the criteria for the fund, and to access an application form.

Any businesses wishing to support the trust can also visit the website or contact Philippa Baker-Hogan on 027 272 795.

The deadline for this round is Monday, September 30.