Last Saturday's win over West Coast allowed Steelform Wanganui to become the first Mitre 10 Heartland Championship union to click over a very significant milestone.

It has only taken 11 months longer than anticipated, considering Wanganui's upset loss to Thames Valley in the 2018 Meads Cup semifinal was followed by three straight defeats to start the 2019 campaign, but the win over the Coasters was the home side's 100th victory in the history of the competition.

Starting with the 65-18 victory over Thames Valley at Spriggens Park on August 19, 2006, the debut weekend for Heartland rugby, Wanganui has maintained an impressive 76 per cent winning record over the 132 games they have played.

That equates to 100 wins, 30 losses and two draws in that time.

The side's longest winning streak was 18 games, while the longest time without a win was the aforementioned four recent matches.

In the 14 seasons, Wanganui have scored 4393 points while conceeding 2279, creating an average scoreline of 33-17 per Heartland match.

Wanganui have won a Heartland record six Meads Cups (2008-9, 2011, 2015-17) as well as one Lochore Cup (2014).