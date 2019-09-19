Suffering from an early touch up from the 457m traps and then stumbling saw Monday's hot $1.20 Palmerston North favourite Bigtime Cooper lose his winning claims.

He makes his return to Hatrick Raceway for tomorrow evening's main 520m event (Race 10) where he can regain that winning feeling for his trainer Lisa Cole.

Bigtime Cooper owns an electric first sectional, which he used to telling effect when he easily won the recent $30,000 Accell Therapy Wanganui Cup.

He will exit from trap four tomorrow, from where he is expected use his sharp early pace to lead into the first turn.

His litter sister and kennelmate Bigtime Annie was bold last Friday when she delivered her 4.5 length second place over 520m.

She also owns a fair degree of early pace which she must use from trap seven here.

Likely to relish his improved trap two draw here is the vastly experienced Nature's Gent.

This noted railing Angela Turnwald prepared winner of $210,114 was bold when he delivered his 6.5 length Friday 520m third after racing from the unsuitable (for him) trap seven.

Cawbourne Liz secures the draw advantage here, via the one trap, from where this Matt Roberts-trained chaser can contest the early pace, while the locally Brian Marsh prepared Tyson's Quest is always a place prospect in his 520m races at Hatrick.

The Cole-trained Bigtime Eve was too sharp for her open class 305m sprint rivals last Friday.

She scampered around the outer from trap eight to deliver her easy 17.60s win.

She can serve up a repeat dose from the six trap this evening.

Her kennelmates Bigtime Shine, Bigtime Lizzy and Bigtime Sheer are all capable of featuring, as can the Gary and Sandra Fredrickson-trained Bigtime Emjay from his trap two draw.

A recent run of wide draws finally comes to an end for last season's dual Group 1 winner Trojan Hoarse.

Those wide draws has resulted in a loss of form for this Cole-mentored chaser, and as a consequence of that, sees him being relegated out of the open class chasing ranks.

He is fronting up in the Race 8, C4 520m, event where he's likely to enjoy his improved trap two draw.

He can lead out his rivals from where he's likely to attempt to lead all the way.

He must do so, because if he doesn't ,he's likely to find if difficult just to make next Friday's Group 1 Waterloo Cup 520m heat field.