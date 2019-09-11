Tomorrow evening's main open class 520m event (Race 10) at Hatrick Raceway was thrown wide open following the box draw.

The field features two dual Group 1 winners from last season, however they have drawn the outside two traps.

Nature's Gent is a renowned Angela Turnwald-prepared railer and drawing out in the seven trap certainly isn't the place he wants to race from.

Trojan Hoarse hasn't been using his known sharp early pace from his recent wide draws.

The Lisa Cole-trained chaser has no option but to rediscover that asset when he exits from trap eight here.

Benefiting from the draw allocation is the locally Brian Marsh-mentored Tyson Quest, who will be loaded away into the two trap for this event.

This bloke owns the racing nous and race experience to strongly make his presence felt.

The balance of the field is made up with a number of chasers who are looking to make a paw print in some of the looming big ticket races ,with all of them being prepared from the Cole kennels.

Incidentally, the Cole team charged through the 100 winners barrier during Monday's Palmerston North meeting, and she commences tomorrow evening's meeting having already mentored 112 winners for the new season.

Cole will be chasing down her record-setting 861 training successes from last season.

Bigtime Shadow is giving away a slice class to his rivals here, being a C4 assessed chaser.

He does own early pace and he can make things rather interesting for a long way by leading out from the one trap.

Bigtime Brody (trap six) and Bigtime Rocco (four) are another pair who are capable of claiming a podium placing in this event.

It's an interesting looking field who will contest the open class 305m dash (Race 5) with again the box draw likely to have an influence in the race outcome.

Fare Dodger is a noted wide running chaser and drawing the one trap for his local trainer Mark Goodier isn't exactly where he or others want to see him positioned.

Bigtime Shine is a proven 305m sprinter at Hatrick for Cole, however she must avoid Fare Dodger when she exits from trap two.

Therefore, her kennelmate Bigtime Eve looks to be nicely placed out in trap eight. She owns the ability to swoop around the outer.

Others to consider here include the Gary and Sandra Fredrickson-trained pair of Bigtime Emjay and Hey Fernando.