It the results of Sunday's Blinkhorne & Carroll Whanganui Winter Series race are any indication, then the Masters contingent heading to the upcoming national championships in Twizel could be poised for success.

The NZ Masters Rowing Championships will be on Lake Ruataniwha this weekend, making the fifth race of the monthly Winter Series the last chance for competitive preparations on the 9km Whanganui River course.

It was a smaller turnout for the September race with only 16 entries, due to the waka ama and kayak crews taking a break due to having other events around this time, while with a busy tournament week in other sports, there were no Whanganui Collegiate crews.

Spokesperson Ewen Noble said in cold but calm conditions, a number of different boat combinations produced satisfying results.

Advertisement

"The first four crews, decided on prognostic times, were Masters crews."

The women's doubles combination of Phillipa Baker-Hogan and Tash Carver were first, as their 37m 38.35s time was with 92 per cent prognostic for their craft.

Coming second was the men's doubles of Kevin Horan and Martin Bridger with 89 per cent (35m 10.26s).

The Rush Family quad boat of Trevor Rush, Richard Brock, Steph and Jacs Rush was on 87 per cent (34m 56.22s), closely followed by the champion eights crew.

Allan Luff, Tony Upchurch, Colin Wright, Murray Stewart, Murray Carey, Des Lock, Bruce Tait, Noble and cox Sue O'Leary finished with 86 per cent for their 33m 38.39s time.

Rounding out the Top 5 was another Aramoho-Whanganui Rowing Club crew in the coxed four of Michael Sturdee, James Clear, Jack Black, Boogie Barritt and cox Campbell Monk, finishing in 34m 10.84s (86 per cent).

It was mainly large boat crews who competed in the smaller field this month.

It will be a strong AWRC contingent who travel south to the NZ Masters.

"The club has entered crews in most boat classes," said Noble.

Advertisement

"The club will be represented in a number of women's events by Steph and Jacs Rush, Carver and Baker-Hogan.

"The men's squad is expected to be particularly competitive in the F [55-60 years] G [65-70] and H [70-75] grades."

The men are Wright, Stewart, Brock, Upchurch, Carey, Lock, Trevor Rush, Bruce Osborne, Noble and Luff.

"Club crews are entered in a number of eight-oared events and Sue O'Leary will be the coxswain," said Noble.

"The club will also be boating crews in mixed events."

The sole Union Boat Club competitor in Martin Bridger will be racing single scull events for UBC, and then combining with the AWRC and Horowhenua RC in a number of other events.

The Masters are an annual two-day event, held alternatively on Lake Karapiro and Lake Ruataniwha.

Noble said it has been a number of years since Whanganui has been represented by a big group at the South Island venue.

"It is expected that most clubs, with Masters members, will be represented at the championship regatta.

"Ages usually range from late twenties to mid eighties."

Next race in the Winter Series will be the Tonks 6km race on October 13.