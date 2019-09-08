It was a rough start to the 2019 Jock Hobbs National Under 19 tournament for the NZ Heartland XV and their Whanganui contingent of players yesterday afternoon.

Part of the second tier Sir Michael Jones Trophy division, Heartland played Tasman U19 in their opening match at a wet Owen Delany Park in Taupo and were beaten 33-3.

Tasman pulled away in the second half after leading 14-3 at the break.

In the Heartland team are 2018 incumbent flanker Jason Myers and debuting hooker Kohlt Coveny, who were both chosen from the Heartland Hurricanes Under 20's squad.

There is another local connection in King Country's Oliver Toma, who was a former Wanganui Under 16 representative and member of last year's Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV.

Heartland's next game is on Wednesday against Northland U19, who lost to Taranaki U19 58-0 on Sunday.