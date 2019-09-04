It's a return to normality for the Wanganui Greyhound Racing Club following last week's huge dual Group race meeting with a standard Friday card being framed tomorrow evening.

The Hatrick stand was bulging with patrons last Friday, which included 22 teams contesting the Accell Therapy Wanganui Cup punters competition.

The competition was won by the Hoggy & The Hillbilly's team, led by top local greyhound trainer Matt Roberts, who returned a $700 profit on their investments.

Tomorrow evening's feature race is the Race 10, open class 520m event, which features two finalists from the Wanganui Cup.

Advertisement

Roberts trained the third place-getter in both Group race finals last week and he has his Wanganui Cup third-placed Cawbourne Liz lining up here.

She cleared early traffic from trap eight in the Cup, then she was involved in the vain chase after the tear away pace making winning Bigtime Cooper.

Cawbourne Liz is going to enjoy jumping away from the one trap here.

Diddilee himself got jammed up in early traffic in the Cup and he never received clear racing room during the decider.

This Angela Turnwald-prepared dual Group 1 winner is more than capable of being able to feature from his two trap draw here.

Locally trained by Brian Marsh, Tyson's Quest is the competitive chaser and he can nab a podium finish if he uses his early pace when hopping away from trap three.

Looking to mix up the pace from their respective wide draws will be the three Lisa Cole-trained contenders.

Trojan Hoarse (trap six), last Friday's 30.42s winner All About Space (seven) and Bigtime Rod (eight) are all capable of featuring at the business end here.

Advertisement

The open class sprinters will contest Race 5, the 305m dash, and the box draw for it presents an intriguing-looking sprint.

Last season's record breaking trainer Lisa Cole has made an electrifying start to the new season, having already prepared an amazing 93 race winners after just five weeks.

Bigtime Eve has won two of those races and she can add another win from the six trap this evening after her dashing 17.57s win last Friday.

Bigtime Emjay was bold in finishing a 1.75 length second to her last week and drawing out in the eight trap presented the Gary and Sandra Fredrickson-trained sprinter with swooping claims.

The local father and daughter training partnership of Gary Ross and Sarah Voyce has their sprinter Jinja Loren ticking over sweetly at the moment and she can snare another minor placing from her tricky five trap draw here.