Second-five Dylan Kennedy looks up after scoring for the NZCT Wanganui Under 14's in their 34-25 win over Horowhenua-Kapiti U14 in the Cooks Gardens curtain raiser game on Saturday.

Getting a rare chance to play on the main ground before the Heartland Championship opener, Wanganui seized their opportunity, coming from 20-19 behind to score two late tries to lead 31-20.

Horowhenua-Kapiti got a reply try in the shadow of fulltime to close the gap, but there was still time for Wanganui U14 to get a penalty at the kickoff and snap off a drop goal to extend their winning margin.