Penalty kicks are awarded to a team after an infringement of the laws by the opposing team.

Generally speaking, penalty kicks are taken at the place of infringement, but there are a number of notable exceptions of which spectators and viewers may not be aware or be puzzled by when the kick is actually taken elsewhere.

For example, if the ball is dead (after a stoppage of play) and a player commits foul play either in or outside the field of play, the kick is awarded where play would next restart.

If that place is on or within 15m of the touchline, then the kick is 15m in from the touchline.

So, if a player punched an opponent at a lineout but before the ball was thrown in, then the kick would be on the mark of touch and 15m infield.

Or, if foul play was committed after a scrum had been awarded on 5m from the goal line, then the kick would be taken on the 5m line, but no less than 15m in from touch.

If play was to restart with a drop out on the 22m line and foul play was committed by a player within the in-goal area, the penalty kick for that infringement would be anywhere on the 22m.

The non-offending team can choose to take their kick anywhere on the 22m line because a drop out can be taken anywhere on or behind that same line.

Things can be a bit different if an infringement occurs outside the playing area while the ball is still in play.

Most likely this would involve foul play such as a player punching or kicking an opponent while they are over the touchline.

In this case, the referee would give the penalty kick on the 15m line, awarding it in line with where the offence occurred.

If the offence occurred over the touch-in-goal or dead-ball lines the penalty kick would be awarded on the 5-metre line, in line with the place of infringement, but not less than 15 metres in from touch.

If there is an infringement in a lineout, such as a player playing an opponent while he is in the air catching the ball, the place for the penalty kick would be 15 metres from touch, on the mark of touch.

For offside play at a phase such as a scrum, lineout, ruck, maul or tackle, then the penalty kick is awarded at the offending team's offside line.

For advancing backs at a scrum or lineout, that would mean 5m back from the hindmost foot in the player's scrum, or 10m back from the mark of touch at a lineout.

For offside play at a ruck or maul, it would be in line with the hindmost foot of that player's team.

If there is any subsequent infringement by the original offending team after the first penalty kick is awarded, the mark for the kick is advanced 10m from the original.

This is most likely to occur if the kick is taken quickly and all the offending team have not retired 10m back and then interfered in play.

Things begin to get really complicated for a referee when a kicker is late charged after he has kicked the ball in general play.

In this case, the non-offending team can choose to take the penalty kick either at the location of the late charge, or from where the ball lands.

Usually, the non-offending team choose to take the kick where the ball lands or is next played, because this is usually much further down the field towards the opponent's goal line.

If that ball landed over the touch line, or within 15m of the touchline, the place of the penalty kick is 15m in from touch at that point.

Should the ball land in-goal area, over the touch-in-goal or the dead ball line, then the place for the penalty kick is 5m from the goal line and at least 15m in from touch, in-line from where it went out.

There is a lot going on here and referees need to be fully alert as to where the offence occurred and where the ball arrives or is next played at, as well as dealing with the dangerous play of late charging the kicker.

Intentionally throwing or knocking the ball into touch or touch-in-goal or over the dead ball line – think Sonny Bill Williams here – is a more straight-forward process for the referee.

If the ball goes over the touch line, then the penalty kick would be awarded 15m in from touch, opposite where the ball went out, but not less than 5m from the goal line.

Should the ball goes over the touch-in-goal or dead ball lines, then the penalty spot is 5m from the line, 15m in from touch.

Any other infringement within the in-goal or within 5m of the goal line, which incurs a penalty kick, leads to the kick being awarded on the 5m line, across from where the infringement occurred.

There are a few other requirements of both teams at a penalty kick but we can save those for another day.

In the meantime, see if you an out-think the referee when a penalty kick is awarded.