Early pace and strength at the business end sums up the field who will contest tomorrow evening's $30,000 Accell Therapy Wanganui Cup at Group 1 level.

The stayers are also in action at Group 2 level with the $16,000 Wanganui Distance being decided over the 755m trip.

Four 520m heats, held last Friday, decided the Wanganui Cup field.

Emerging as the quickest qualifier following his 30.29s clock was the Angela Turnwald-prepared Emgrand Park.

He has drawn ideally in the two trap.

"He can be a bit tricky at the start.

"We would like to see him sitting handy to the early pace, from where he can use his strength to finish over the top of the pace makers," suggested the trainers partner Paul Freeman.

Turnwald has strong back up contenders with a pair of multiple Group 1 winners.

Nature's Gent has three of the elite titles listed beside his name and he was the runner up in this race last year.

He finished strongly to claim his 30.48s heat win.

"He's likely to head down to the rail [from trap four] and then use his experience to get himself into contention afterwards," advised Freeman.

Diddilee won two Group 1 races last season when he was sighted using track sense.

He will have to do likewise from his five trap draw here, after he finished strongly for his neck heat second to Cawbourne Liz.

"We've had some problems with him and we believe we have now got him right," added Freeman.

"We feel he's an improver from his heat run. All three of our runners pulled up great from the heats."

Leading conditioner Lisa Cole has also qualified three finalists, with two of them owing slick early pace.

Bigtime Cooper is electric over the first sectional and he led his rivals all the way when delivering his 30.53s heat win.

He must ping away from trap six here.

"Cooper is one of the quickest early pace greyhounds we have trained," said husband Brendon Cole.

"He can pinch this race if he builds an early lead around the first turn."

Bigtime Homie has drawn nicely in the one trap and he can jump straight onto the pace from there.

He led his heat, from where he was gathered in by a three-length margin by Emgrand Park.

Ask King Jeff is likely to move out to the middle of the track from where he's a chance to finish strongly.

"I expect Homie to contest, the early pace, while Jeff is likely to need some early racing luck," added Cole.

The Ray Adcock-prepared Prefect Result will start as the hot favourite in the Wanganui Distance after his strong 45.30s heat win.

He has drawn to claim this event from his trap three draw.

Local trainer Mark Goodier mentored his stayer Bigtime Chloe to win the other heat in 45.50s.

She is a proven stayer and her kind two trap draw is likely to see her racing handy to the pace throughout.

Turnwald has two stayers contesting this final and Opawa June (trap one) and Hot Platter (trap eight) can both make their presence felt from their suitable draws.