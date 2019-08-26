It's that time of year again as nominations have opened for the 2019 Ray White Wanganui Sports Awards.

After a strong entry list of 88-102 nominations last year, organisers Sport Whanganui is again encouraging the public to get their entries in early, via the organisation's website, for the 11 categories that recognise success across the region.

Deadline to get those nominations through online will be Friday, October 4, and as with every year, Sport Whanganui would rather not have to chase possible contenders up from Whanganui, Rangitikei or Ruapehu.

"The Wanganui Sports Awards not only recognise our top achievers but also those who put in the endless hours behind the scenes to enable the opportunities, experiences and successes over the last twelve months," said the press release.

It needs to be noted that the judging panel considers the award winners from achievements in the time frame of October 1, 2018, through to September 30 this year.

The winners will then be announced on Friday, November 22, at the Wanganui Function Centre.

The buffet dinner evening is always popular, with 370 guests attending last year, and tickets for the 2019 event go on sale on October 7 from the Sport Whanganui offices in Springvale.

There will also be music and guest speakers to be revealed in coming weeks.

"Lets recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements and contribution to sport in our region over the last twelve months," said Sport Whanganui CEO Danny Jonas.

"Don't leave it too late - jump on the Sport Whanganui website and ensure these deserving people are recognised."

Also on the night will be the annual induction of members for the Whanganui Sports Hall of Fame, as well as the Sport Whanganui Roll of Honour, which recognises volunteers who have contributed 25-plus years of service to the region's sports.

This will be the 56th year the awards have been held.

Last year the Supreme Award winner, which is judged from all the category winners, was Whanganui's expat world endurance champion driver and Le Mans winner Earl Bamber.

To find out more about nominations and the event, contact organiser Nicky Malipaard on 06 349 2880 or nicky@sportwhanganui.co.nz.

The nomination categories are:

Services to Sport Recognition

David Jones Motors Masters Award

Mars Petcare Coach of the Year

Stihl Shop Wanganui Club of the Year

Rivercity Gas Disabled Sportsperson Recognition

Treadwell Gordon Junior Team of the Year

Ali Arc Senior Team of the Year

Moore Stephens Markhams Wanganui National Junior Sportsperson of the Year

NZCT National Senior Sportsperson of the Year

Velo Ronny's Bicycle Store International Junior Sportsperson of the Year

Mitre 10 MEGA International Senior Sportsperson of the Year