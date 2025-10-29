The quality and the positive vibe at those league finals at Easter in the mid to late 1980s will remain a positive memory for all participants. The early finals held on the North Shore had athletes sleeping on gym mats on classroom floors at Rangitoto, adjacent to the track (now the AUT Millennium).

The quality of competition was high, with leading New Zealand athletes playing a prominent part in the two-day competition. Athletes enjoyed the camaraderie and the team nature of the competition and quickly forgot the discomfort of sleeping on gym mats over Easter weekend.

Whanganui finished a very creditable third at the first final and went one better in 1987, coming very close to a major upset.

The strong team included outstanding middle-distance runner Martin Holmes, who only a few years earlier had won back-to-back New Zealand Schools senior cross country titles; present Athletics New Zealand high performance manager Scott Newman; and Tracy Phillips who, only three years later, took bronze in the Auckland Commonwealth Games high jump. Phillips, who was a very accomplished all-rounder, gained an impressive individual 97 points for the team over that successful weekend.

The addition of other major events in the calendar in changing times, including clashes with the later placement of the Australian Championships combined with preparation for northern hemisphere competition for many leading athletes, saw the demise of the event. An attempt to move qualifying and finals prior to Christmas sadly did not meet with success.

The Central Region, unlike other regions, has continued to run a team competition in the southern and central North Island.

Although the format has changed from the past, there is still a team element recognised with a trophy for the leading club. It is some time since Whanganui has won the trophy and, from twice finishing on the podium nationally, we have struggled to make the podium within our region. Although back in our successful period, we had many Palmerston North athletes competing for us and we later had more structured linkage with Team McKechnie.

The first week of competition has traditionally alternated between our two outlying venues, Inglewood (this year’s venue) and Hastings. As the first meet of the league and because of its location, they have traditionally had the lowest number of entries. The middle meeting held alternately at Whanganui (this year’s venue) and Palmerston North has been strongly supported, with the final venue a fortnight out from the major pre-Christmas New Zealand Secondary Schools Championships in early December also popular.

Last year in Palmerston North men’s and women’s 100m and 200m sprints saw over 50 combined entries, highlighting the popularity and need for these early-season meets.

For school-age athletes, the central competitions are vital in the short preparation period and for older athletes it can play an important part in early-season training.

With encouraging numbers at our first Club Night, it is hoped we can mount a stronger challenge this year, helped by having a home meet on Saturday, November 8. A good start is hoped for at the weekend and, although many are disappointingly unavailable, we will be considerably stronger than at the opening round last year in Hastings.

We enter a busy time at Cooks Gardens with the aforementioned Central League Round 2 next Saturday and the Peter Snell Mile Challenge participation event the following day. It is also the season of primary and intermediate schools’ events at the iconic venue.