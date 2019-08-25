Whanganui paddler Max Brown and his Men's K2 partner Kurtis Imrie are going into the B Final this evening, NZ time, of the 2019 ICF Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe world championships in Szeged, Hungary.

Progressing through their heat, Brown and his Mana club partner finished sixth in their semifinal in 3m 18.94s to just miss a berth in the A Final in their open world championships debut.

The duo made a characteristic lightning start and by 250m held a clear length lead on the field.

At the 500m mark that advantage was whittled down to just 0.01 from the chasing Hungarian boat, before the Kiwis were run down by the field at the finish.

The Italian pair of Luca Beccaro and Samuele Burgo won the race in 3m 16.02s.