Group racing features during tomorrow evening's Hatrick meeting, with heats being held for two sets of Group race events for both finals to be contested next Friday evening.

The meeting consists of 15 races, with the card being split into two meeting numbers, exactly how the 15 race cards operate on Wednesday's.

Four 520m heats will decide the finalists for the $30,000 Accell Therapy Wanganui Cup, with a finish in the first two placings being required to book a return for the final.

The first heat (Race 10, meeting 9) features last year's Wanganui Cup runner up Nature's Gent.

Advertisement

He has drawn perfectly in his desired one trap to advance through to the final.

Ringside is a more-than-handy visiting Canterbury chaser, who placed in his only previous Hatrick race.

All About Space has the ability to contest the pace and she can feature for a long time by doing so.

The Cambridge visitor Keysile finished solidly for her recent 457m Group 2 second on her home track.

The second heat moves onto meeting 7 (Race 1), with last season's Group 1 place getter Bigtime Rod drawing perfectly in the ace trap.

Diddilee helped himself to two Group 1 titles last season and his qualifying claims here cannot be lightly dismissed.

Start The Show is another Canterbury greyhound who is smart enough to feature, while holding upsets claims here is Bigtime Kiss owing to the sharp early pace she owns.

Heat three is Race 2, meeting 7, where Bigtime Cooper is provided with solid looking pace-making claims from his trap one draw.

Advertisement

His kennelmates Bigtime Brody and Bigtime Levi are provided with swooping opportunities from their respective wide draws.

Adding interest to this heat is She's For Us, who is expected to quickly push forward from her tricky five trap draw.

The final heat is the following race where again trap one is expected to strongly feature with the talented northern chaser Pinny Mack exiting from that trap.

Trojan Hoarse won two Group 1 races last season by using his quick early pace and he can be rewarded here by using that asset.

Emgrand Park and the locally-prepared Tyson's Quest can both feature, providing they place themselves straight onto the early pace.

The stayers contest two heats over the 755m journey and a first four finish is required to return for next Fridays $16,000 Wanganui Distance final at Group 2 level.

Hot Platter and Cawbourne Taylor stand out in the first heat (Race 8, meeting 9), while Bigtime Chloe and Alotta Talk hold strong advancement claims.

The second heat is the next race where the proven Canterbury stayer Prefect Result will be all the rage.

Also holding qualifying claims here includes Von Strass, Opawa June and Billy's Bake.