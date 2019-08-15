Whanganui's Rob Coley had to settle for sixth place at Round 4 of the s Penrite Australian V8 Superboats Championship at Cabarita Beach in NSW at the weekend.

Held over two days, Coley looked good on Saturday with the second-fastest times of the day during the qualifying rounds, although series leader Slade Stanley was looking hard to beat.

On the Sunday, Coley's day ended early as Poison Ivy had a DNF in the Top 6 eliminator.

Stanley went on to win the round, followed by Glenn Roberts and Mick Carroll respectively.

The next round is a day/night event in Griffith, NSW, on September 21.