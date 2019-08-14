Last season's dual Group 1 winner Trojan Hoarse makes his return to Hatrick this evening and he has been treated kindly by the box draw after being allocated the one trap to hop away from in the main open class 520m event (Race 10).

The Lisa Cole-trained chaser won his elite race titles last season by using his sharp early pace when he undertook the pace making duties.

He is expected to adopt that ploy this evening, when using catch-me-if-you-can racing tactics.

Trojan Hoarse was gallant when he contested last week's $50,000 NZ Nationals Middle Distance final at the Addington Raceway.

Advertisement

He led the 520m event down the back straight, however he wasn't able to bring it home in a 520m race which saw winner Dyna Dave rewarded with a trip to Perth as the New Zealand representative to contest the rich Group 1 Australian Sprint Championship final.

Trojan Hoarse's kennelmate Bigtime Lilah also owns early pace, and she used that asset when she led her 520m rivals all the way to deliver her 520m win in 30.46s two races ago.

She has drawn to jump onto the pace from trap three.

Bigtime Lilly has drawn handily in the two trap and she can feature for a long way here.

The locally Brian Marsh-prepared Tyson's Quest can contribute to what is a likely to be a busy charge into the first turn.

He didn't receive any early racing favours in last Friday's version of this race. He will be sighted hopping away from the six trap.

An absentee for a while from Friday evening open class sprinting ranks will be the sharp sprinter Sir Duggie, after he went amiss when rounding the turn in last week's 305m dash.

The Cole kennel advises that he suffered from a gracilis muscle injury and he will be given every opportunity to recover before a decision is made if he'll return to racing or be retired after his 101 career races which has yielded him with 54 wins and $103,387 in stake earnings.

His kennelmate Bigtime Shine was badly impeded when Sir Duggie faulted and she lost all claims.

Advertisement

She has drawn perfectly in the one trap for this evening's 305m dash (Race 5). She can lead her rivals all the way.

Awesome Quality is in sound sprinting form currently, and he can feature from trap two, while Bigtime Eve is resuming this evening via the eight trap from where she can swoop on her rivals.