Wanganui Marist lock Bradley O'Leary has been selected in the New Zealand Marist Under 23 squad that will tour the North Island.

The side started their tour with 75-25 hammering Poverty Bay Development at Oval Domain on Saturday.

O'Leary is the specialist lock in the 24-man squad, with four other players able to cover that role or the loose forwards.

The team was selected from Marist-affiliated rugby clubs stretching from Invercargill to North Harbour.

O'Leary has played representative level for the Wanganui Under 20's, Gain Line XV and the Development XV.

Tall lock Brad O'Leary, back and centre, stands above the rest after his NZ Marist Under 23 team beat the Poverty Bay Tuatara, aka the Development XV, on Saturday.
