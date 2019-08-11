Wanganui Marist lock Bradley O'Leary has been selected in the New Zealand Marist Under 23 squad that will tour the North Island.

The side started their tour with 75-25 hammering Poverty Bay Development at Oval Domain on Saturday.

O'Leary is the specialist lock in the 24-man squad, with four other players able to cover that role or the loose forwards.

The team was selected from Marist-affiliated rugby clubs stretching from Invercargill to North Harbour.

O'Leary has played representative level for the Wanganui Under 20's, Gain Line XV and the Development XV.