Wanganui Samoa threw themselves a thin lifeline for retaining the High Commissioners Cup with a strong second half to win their second round clash with Manawatu Samoa 52-29 at Spriggens Park on Saturday.

Disappointed with their lack of discipline in the August 3 opening round against Horowhenua-Kapiti Samoa, losing 21-6 away, Wanganui went into the influential breeze in the first half, trading tries with the visitors to trail 22-21 at the break.

The home side then used their familiarity with the park in the second stanza, pulling away with 31 points to only a converted try in reply.

"The whole team put in all the effort and came away with the five points," said coach Ace Malo.

"It's a good win, we really needed that win because of that loss last week.

"Second half, we got the wind behind us so keep kicking down there and playing in their [half].

"Happy with how they play and discipline was good."

Standout No8 Lote Tauailoto scored two tries, while left winger Francis Uini impressed by scoring a try and breaking tackles throughout, while also putting in a big effort on defence.

The victory with a bonus point moved Wanganui Samoa up to second on the table behind Hawke's Bay Samoa, who followed up their opening round 39-15 win over Manawatu with a 42-25 victory over Horowhenua-Kapiti.

It will now be a big ask for Wanganui to go to Levin on August 24 to beat Hawke's Bay Samoa with a big points differential to retain the Cup, as unlike last year, there were not be a final match.

"That's how the committee wanted it, the organisers, so we tried to tell them there should be, they have to do a [final], but they say they just want to do a round robin," said Malo.

"Against Hawke's Bay, we got the players, we can do it.

"Hopefully with the boys, going to make them do some more fitness this week and then next week."

Last year, Wanganui Samoa finished second qualifier for the final, having lost to Hawke's Bay 60-10 in the round robin, but pulled off the big upset by winning the playoff 23-15 at Marton Park to lift the Cup for the first time.

* * * * *

The Wanganui Development XV will have a bit of work to do as they prepare to defend the RDO Shield for another year after a 35-7 preseason loss to the Hawke's Bay Under 19's in Napier on Saturday.

Played as curtain raiser to the Steelform Wanganui game with Hawke's Bay Saracens, the second tier team under new coach Kim McNaught trailed 21-7 at halftime.

The side is likely to receive reinforcement in coming games with Wanganui's wider Mitre 10 Heartland Championship squad to be trimmed of four more players after this weekend, while other top squad will be made available during the RDO campaign at various stages.

* * * * *

The Wanganui Under 20s got some consolation for what has been a tough HYRC Development Series campaign with a 22-17 win over Poverty Bay U20 at the Massey University Sport & Rugby Institute grounds in Palmerston North today.

Having lost 57-12 to Wairarapa Bush U20 in Masterton last weekend, the Danny Tamehana-coached Wanganui side was well beaten 58-10 by defending champions Horowhenua-Kapiti U20 in their Saturday match.

Horowhenua-Kapiti attacked down the left hand wing in the early minutes and found their openings, scoring three tries before Wanganui got a reply, and then going back on attack to cross the chalk again before the break, after which there was no way back.

In the other match on Saturday, Wairarapa Bush U20 beat Poverty Bay U20 50-14, and then went on to win the title by holding off Horowhenua Kapiti 23-22 today.

Five members of the Wanganui team have been named in the Heartland Hurricanes squad – Josefa Rokotakala, Jason Myers, Jack O'Leary, Lamaire Meuniere and Kohlt Coveny.

It is the second year in the team for Myers and Coveny, with their first game this Saturday in Palmerston North.