Former Whanganui Girls College physical education head and quadruple New Zealand rugby representative Kristina Sue is joining the Spark Sport and TVNZ studio team for their preview and post-match analysis of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Based in Auckland, as well as the games, the panel discussions will be wrapped up into 90 minute highlights packages with match footage.

Manawatu-based Sue represented the Black Ferns in their winning 2017 World Cup campaign, while also being a former New Zealand representative in touch, sevens, league and league nines.