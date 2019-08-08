Whanganui's Rob Coley will resume his Penrite Australian V8 Superboats Championship campaign on Saturday at the fourth round at Cabarita Beach in New South Wales.

Coley, who finished runnerup at the third round in June, now sits in fourth place on 83 points, although he has a lot of ground to make up on the leaders in Slade Stanley (98), Phonsy Mullan (93) and Mick Carroll (90).

Coley had technical setbacks at the first two rounds, although his Poison Ivy boat is arguably the quickest naturally-aspirated machine in the Unlimited superboat class.