It's an intriguing-looking open class 520m field at Hatrick tomorrow evening, which features a number of greyhounds who hold aspirations for the quickly looming $30,000 Wanganui Cup series.

The heats for the first Group 1 event for the new 2019/20 racing season are scheduled for Friday, August 23, with the 520m final being decided the following Friday evening.

It comes as no surprise to see tomorrow evening's field (Race 10) stacked full of Lisa Cole-prepared greyhounds.

Bigtime Cooper makes his return to Hatrick with five consecutive open class wins over 457m and 520m listed beside his name.

He has used slick early pace to rack up those wins and using that healthy tactic here can see him negate his poor trap five draw.

Kennelmate Ask King Jeff returns to open class racing and he'll enjoy his wide trap seven draw, while Bigtime Kiss has sufficient early pace to use her kind trap one draw.

Looking to split up the Cole team is the dual Group 1 winner from last season in Diddilee.

He won both of his elite races from the four trap and this Angela Turnwald-trained chaser has drawn that trap for this event.

Local conditioner Brian Marsh is also returning his charge Tyson's Quest to the top class ranks after he led his C4 rivals all the way when delivering his 30.43s win last Friday.

He must hop straight onto the early pace from trap eight here.

The sharp Friday evening sprinter Sir Duggie made a mistake at trap rise last Friday when he contested his 100th career race.

He was bold by recovering to finish second when chasing home his freewheeling Cole trained kennelmate Bigtime Shine.

This pair clash again in tomorrow evening's Race 5 open class 305m sprint.

Both have drawn poorly, however Sir Duggie has drawn inside his opponent here, with both sprinters jumping from traps five and six respectively.

Bigtime Bremner finished third in last Friday's version of this sprint and another competitive sprint can be expected by him from his two trap draw.

Jinja Loren dropped back in class last Friday, which saw her striking straight away when she delivered her pace making 17.80s C4 305m win.

Her local trainers Gary Ross and Sarah Voyce will be rapt that their charge will be handed the red racing vest to wear tomorrow evening.