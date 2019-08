The West Coast Bombers made a clean sweep of their 'Double Trouble' event at Jubilee Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In a co-ed game, home team The Squadron picked up a 144-91 win over Prime Cuts, who are New Zealand's over 40's roller derby team, in what was a fast and big-hitting affair.

Then in the all-women match-up, the Stealth Bombers development team defeated Levin's Quiet Riot 173-102.