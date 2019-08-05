It was a tough start for Wanganui Under 20 in the HYRC Development Series after a 57-12 hammering from the home team Wairarapa Bush U20 in Masterton on Saturday.

The squad named under coach Danny Tamehana looked handy with just over a handful of players having Premier club rugby experience, while others came from the St Johns Club Whanganui Metro team, who made the Manawatu Colts club semifinals.

However, playing on the unfamiliar artificial turf at Memorial Park, Wanganui were down 21-0 in just 16 minutes, which began 33-0 at halftime.

Wanganui scored two tries in the final quarter for 45-12, but Wairarapa Bush crossed the tryline twice again themselves to raise the half century.