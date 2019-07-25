Whanganui fighter Mike Makatea-Leylander's quest for the 81kg title at the IFMA Senior World Championships in Bangkok was waved away by the referee in the second round of his quarterfinal just before 1am this morning, NZ time.

Having received a walkover for his first bout, the 27-year-old Makatea-Leylander faced experienced Russian fighter Surik Magakian, who had made it to the final of the 2016 tournament.

The Kiwi looked to make a typically aggressive start with his hook punches, but found the taller and strong Russian up to the task, as Magakian connected with a leg sweep.

Ducking forward, Makatea-Leylander got wrapped up in grapples with the larger Russian, who could move him around as he tried to connect with knee strikes, and after one such exchange the referee separated them and gave the Whanganui fighter a standing eight count.

Advertisement

Makatea-Leylander connected with a good jab to check Magakian's forward momentum, but that came after he had been caught with a leaping knee, and then a hard body kick before the end of the round, which was awarded to the Russian 10-9.

Into the second round, Makatea-Leylander again started with hooks, but keeping his head low left him susceptible to heavy knee strikes, while in the continued grappling action he fell twice.

Magakian threw a heavy blow to the back of the Kiwi's head, and after more knee strikes in tight, the referee again administered a standing eight count, although Makatea-Leylander had been defending as was unhurt.

Shortly afterwards, another leaping knee by Magakian rocked Makatea-Leylander back into his own corner, and although he was still defending and not hurt, the official had seen enough and waved the bout off with less than a minute remaining in the round.

Although he had never been knocked down or noticably hurt in the exchanges, as this was a IFMA event, it appeared the referee was adjudicating to a stricter standard than seen in title fights in New Zealand.

On Facebook, Makatea-Leylander was not happy with the "questionable eight counts".

"Feel robbed a bit, I was completely ok and not out-classed to call it a stoppage, didn't get to empty the tank which sucked.

"I admit I was losing, but I kept pushing the pace and trying to find some holes in his stance, but there wasn't many."

Having fought overseas for the first time, Makatea-Leylander said he was gutted he couldn't bring home the gold.

"Watching over it a couple times, it's my own fault for trying to duck my head out of the clinch, but still."