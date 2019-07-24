Whanganui's Mike Makatea-Leylander has had to wait another 24 hours to begin his quest for the 81kg title at the IFMA Senior World Championships in Bangkok.

Makatea-Leylander weighed in at 79.8kg for scheduled bout with Brazil's Diego Bruno Da Silva Farias yesterday evening, NZ time.

However, as they were walking to the ring, the Kiwi camp was informed Farias had not turned up.

"I got in the ring and got a walkover. Mixed emotions but everything happens for a reason," Makatea-Leylander said.

He was then scheduled to face the winner of the Egyptian vs Russian matchup at the same time tonight, which will be around 7pm in New Zealand.