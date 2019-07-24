It's the final Hatrick Friday meeting for the current racing season tomorrow evening, while the Wanganui GRC will also host the last greyhound meeting for the entire season with their scheduled 20 race card next Wednesday afternoon.

Another racing milestone was brought up by the potent Lisa Cole kennels during last Friday's meeting, when for the second consecutive season her kennel charged through the $2 million stakes barrier.

It came when her charge Bigtime Brody won Race 8 over 520m.

Cole is now within reach of breaking her current $2,089,530 record level of stakes, which was set last season.

Advertisement

With three meetings available to her, she now requires just over $45,000 to reach the target.

Two Friday's ago, Cole broke the shared national trainer's record for race wins in a season.

She trained 803 winners last season, which tied the record held by John McInerney.

It was entirely appropriate that Cole's ultra-consistent Friday Hatrick sprinter Sir Duggie became her 804th winner for this season.

She has since extended the new record out to 841 winners before commencing tomorrow evening's meeting, where she has a large team of greyhounds engaged.

There are two open class 520m events with All About Space looking as the top prospect for Cole in Race 8.

Last Friday's bold NZ Nationals Middle Distance 520m winner Bigtime Rod has to make a quick start from his wide eight trap draw in the other C4/5 event (Race 10), which he is capable of doing.

There's a fair bit hinging on this race for the Cole-trained dual Group 1 winner Trojan Hoarse, as he is in contention for two national points based awards for the season.

Trojan Hoarse is currently in a three way tie on 112 points for the leading Middle Distance (450m-599m) trophy.

He is jumping from trap four in a race that he must win to remain in contention.

The greyhounds he's tied with both hold racing engagements.

Thrilling Talk raced over 457m at the Cambridge meeting, plus he has also accepted for a 457m race at Monday's Palmerston North meeting.

Dyna Dave will jump as the warm favourite to take out the $60,000 Amazing Chase 520m match race series at the Addington Raceway on Sunday.

The other award Trojan Hoarse is chasing is the New Zealand Bred Greyhound of the Year title.

He currently leads this section on 118 points and a win tomorrow will seal that title for him.

If he misses, then his kennelmate Bigtime Pete (117 points) can snatch the title by winning his Palmerston North 375m sprint on Monday.

Sir Duggie is assured of the Sprinter (up to 449m) award, as he holds an eight point margin over Bigtime Pete.

Sir Duggie is contesting the C4/5 305m sprint in Race 5 tomorrow evening.