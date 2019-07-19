Wanganui Rugby is looking for a new individual to take on the mascot role of Barrie the Butcher after the last performer decided to "hang up his meat cleaver".

The most recent incarnation of Barrie has paraded along the sidelines of Cooks Gardens and entertained the crowds for more than five years.

Wanganui Rugby CEO Bridget Belsham says it's an important role for the club amid the fun and games.

"Home games are the main focus but we also have a rippa rugby championship the mascot will come along to and hang out with the kids, there's the odd school visit, Ranfurly Shield games if it's not too far away and sometimes Barrie will go to Levin or Wairarapa Bush games."

Advertisement

Along with those duties Barrie also takes part in the mascot race at Christmas at the Races.

A new, lighter head piece is in the works for the character, which could give Barrie the upper hand come race time and will make his job of entertaining the crowd this rugby season much easier.

Wanganui Rugby CEO Bridget Belsham holding Barrie's head piece which is due to be replaced. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Belsham says a good mascot should be able to work the fans and create a fun atmosphere at games.

"We're looking for someone energetic and vibrant, someone who can really get the crowd going. Dancing ability is cool too, but just someone who is positive and passionate about rugby and the team.

"At the end of the day no one knows who you are so you can be as silly as you want to without anyone judging you."

Belsham says although the character is male, the role is open to males and females.

"Once we know how many people are interested we'll have a general catch-up and get them to show us what they're about. It's more about seeing an outgoing and energetic personality," Belsham says.

"Ideally we want someone for the first home game on August 31, so there are a couple of weeks for people to show their interest to be Barrie the Butcher."

Anyone interested in the role is advised to contact Wanganui Rugby by August 2.

The mascot is required for Steelform Wanganui's home games at Cooks Gardens on August 31, September 14, September 21 and October 5.

Finals games on October 19 and October 26 will also be a requirement, depending on how the team's season goes.