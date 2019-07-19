Fear of the unknown will not be a factor in Versatile Wanganui City's Federation Cup quarter-final home clash with Club Hastings Western Rangers at Wembley Park on Saturday.

City co-coach Anthony Bell has done his homework on the side they have yet to meet and is pleased with the results. It may be a mute point, however, with the game in doubt because of the wet weather of late.

The football fraternity closed the park this week rather than the Whanganui District Council parks department who usually make the ultimate call.

In any instance Bell has discovered that Rangers play in the Pacific League, a competition he regards as slightly lower than the Federation League that Wanganui City competes in.

"Also Rangers have played 11 Pacific League matches winning one, drawing two and losing eight," Bell said.

"We have played 12 Federation League games winning five, drawing four and losing three. We are sitting fifth on the table, three points behind third place. Rangers have played one Federation Cup match after their bye in the first round and won 4-1 against Wanganui Marist Celtic who play in the local competition here. That's a few tiers down from the Federation League we play in."

Bell said Rangers had scored just 12 goals in their Pacific League games and had 40 scored against.

"We are not taking them lightly and we are going into the match with a few missing and some with niggling injuries. We will definitely be missing Adam Gill and Zane Robinson and a decision on Dan Aplin and Jack Jonas will be made in the morning. We were going to give them a fitness run on Thursday night, but we couldn't train because of the grounds.

"Dan pulled a hamstring slightly last weekend and it's a bit iffy, while Jack did an ankle two weeks ago and missed last weekend. That extra week may have worked in his favour, though," Bell said.

"We are not too concerned and will draw on the youth in our club who have already been blooded at a higher level."

City have played one Federation Cup game after also sitting out a bye in round one. City won 5-4 over Hawera.

The Federation Cup is a straight knockout competition so today's match is a must win for City.

Unless the grounds remain closed it will be a 2pm kick-off.