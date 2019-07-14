The members of the Wanganui Golf Club will be putting up to the green like it's the early 1900's next month, as the club hosts a mixed four person ambrose tournament are part of the celebrations for their 125th anniversary.

The tournament at the Belmont Links will be played between drawn teams of three men, one lady, and there will be prizes on the day for the best dressed period costume – reflecting when the club was formed in 1894.

Players will meet at 10.30am on Sunday, August 4, with tee off at 11am for the teams, which will be drawn on the day.

Ladies will play off the blue tees, men will use the yellow tees.

Non-golfers are also welcome, with the men playing off a max handicap of 18, while ladies and juniors will have a max of 24.

The entry fee is $5 per person, and interested players must register by August 2.

One of the oldest golf courses in New Zealand, the Belmont Links has been ranked in the Top 15 of the country, currently at 22nd when the 2019 list was released in March.

The club's big 125th Jubilee Weekend will be October 25-28, will all past and present members invited to attend the festivities, which will include a get-together, tournaments, and a big dinner at the Wanganui Racecourse.