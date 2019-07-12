Former Wanganui Rugby Football Union chief executive Haig Elgar was honoured with life membership of the Hurricanes Youth Rugby Council on Wednesday in Napier.

The council, formed in 2006, is responsible for the administration of youth representative rugby across the eight unions in the Hurricanes catchment.

Elgar was involved in the earlier Central Region/Hurricanes Junior Advisory Board (JAB), and was instrumental in forming the Youth Council through the amalgamation of the JAB and Secondary Schools Council.

He was involved in drawing up the original constitution and the rules for tournaments, coaching and teams under the council.

He also served as the first treasurer until 2008.