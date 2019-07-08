The local rowing contingent regained the top podium placings in the July race of the Blinkhorne & Carroll Whanganui Winter Series on Whanganui River on Sunday morning.

The third race of the series, this one over the longest 7km distance, was brought forward a week to enable racing for recently selected Under 18 and Central Regional Performance Centre (RPC) squad triallists, who were attending a training camp in Whanganui.

Whanganui High School numbers were expected to be down due to the Year 13 ball, but there were still 26 boats and crews of various classes taking part, down on the 34 in June but up slightly on the first race of the series in May.

In the end, it was a good day for the Hogan family as Grace Hogan (club) and Philippa Baker-Hogan (E Master) had the best prognostic percentage of 91.51 per cent of the best time for a composite crew.

The Hogans completed the course in 29m 42.41s.

Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club and Winter Series stalwarts, Richard Brock and Trevor Rush, finished runnerup as their time of 29m 16.28s was 90.08 per cent of the prognostic for their MGM2 boat.

For the second race in a row, Horowhenua RC's Bruce Tate finished third, having improved his MFM1x boat prognostic to 89.85 per cent, after being at 78 per cent last month.

The rest of the top five was filled out by an RPC Juniors crew (Charlotte McKinlay, Phoebe Collier, Alice Fahey, Leigha Stormont, Lily Crawford, Mollie Nicol, Heather Miller, Charlie Robb, and cox Ella Greenslade), along with Horowhenua RC's Kevin Horan, who was runnerup in June.

Having won the last two races, the Whanganui Outrigger Canoe Club crew did not enter this time.

Next race for the series will be on August 11.