The powerful Lisa Cole kennels are currently charging towards the national record for the most winners trained in a season, which they jointly hold with the John McInerney kennels at 803.

Training 17 winners so far this week now sees Cole sitting on 780 for the current season.

Her current momentum should see her creating fresh figures within the next couple of weeks with the 2018-19 season winding up on July 31.

One of those required wins can be expected in tomorrow evening's feature $12,000 New Zealand Racing Series Advanced final (Race 10) at Hatrick.

Two heats held over 520m last Friday saw Cole qualify seven of the eight drawn finalists, plus the kennel provides both reserves.

Bigtime Homie slipped through his heat assignment in a tidy 30.16s, while Bigtime Rod prevailed in a slower 30.56s.

Rod's time was more of a reflection in the way the heat was contested, with a degree of jostling being experienced.

Bigtime Homie has been allocated the tricky five trap to exit from, while the 520m Group 1-placed Bigtime Rod receives an improved draw as he'll jump from trap two.

However, the greyhound they all have to beat is the ideally drawn trap one contender All About Space, who in her heat chased home Bigtime Homie, finishing 1.5 lengths behind him.

All About Space then went on to contest an open class Monday 457m event at the Manawatu Raceway.

She destroyed her opposition when she cruised to effortless 25.68s win.

Her time was considerably quicker than the 25.82s time over 457m that Thrilling Talk required to win the Group 2 $28,000 North Island Challenge Stakes final.

Tyson's Quest can be forgiven for feeling intimidated in tomorrow evening's feature, being the only non-Cole trained runner in the listed ten greyhounds.

He is prepared by the Wanganui GRC President Brian Marsh.

The prospects held for Tyson's Quest got even tougher after he drew the eight trap.

He raced from that trap in his last two Hatrick 520m outings from where he suffered from early traffic problems.

Last week, Tyson's whacked away for his 4.5 length fourth to Bigtime Homie in their heat.

He does own a fair degree of early pace and it is essential he uses that asset during the charge into the all-important first turn.

It is a competitive looking field of open class chasers who will contest the Race 8, 520m event, where the Cole kennels provides five runners.

Bigtime Brody and Bigtime Cooper are likely to contest the early pace, while Blazin' Carter is likely to race handy to the pace.