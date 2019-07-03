The score was 13-7 and Whanganui Collegiate School's first XV were pressing the Nelson College defence up against their own goal line.

Nelson were in the lead with Collegiate hot on attack, desperate to score a try and win their first Quadrangular Tournament since 1991.

There was still 15 minutes on the clock, surely that was enough time to score a try and convert it.

It wasn't.

Advertisement

The Nelson defence remained staunch and when the final whistle blew, the score remained 13-7, Nelson had completed an impressive come-from-behind victory.

It was an agonising loss for Collegiate, who made the final and lost 33-7 to the Reuben Thorne-coached Christs College from Christchurch last year.

They made the final for a conseuctive year by impressively beating the hosts, Wellington College, 32-5 on Monday.

Nelson last won the tournament in 2017 and their win avenged a 19-13 loss against Collegiate in the opening game of 2018.

Playing in Wellington, Nelson opened the scoring for the final with a penalty goal early before Collegiate responded through a try scored by Hunter Morrison.

The try was converted by Te Atawhai Mason despite a strong wind sweeping across the field and Collegiate were rolling with a 7-3 lead.

But that was the last time they would score, Nelson replying with one of their own in the 24th minute and holding onto a one point 8-7 advantage until half time.

After halftime the weather took a turn and the rain came falling down, but that did not slow the southern men down.

Nelson scored another try, but missed the conversion leaving Collegiate with a chance to complete a comeback of their own.

But their 15 minute attacking assault was defended well, meaning Collegiate will have to leave it until next year to try and break their 18-year drought.