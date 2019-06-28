There was tremendous excitment for a group of Whanganui's Special Olympians who came third in both of their basketball divisions at the Special Olympics Manawatu tournament at Central Energy Trust Arena last weekend.

Entered at 'Emerging' level against teams from Taranaki, Upper Hutt, Wellington and Waikato, Whanganui took a boys team and a mixed team, having to change from an all-girls squad due to illnesses.

Sam Beatson-Shaw was the coach.

Most of the larger provinces entered 2-3 teams in both levels and grades.

Whanganui chairwoman Jan Bublitz said both of their teams qualified for the playoffs on the second day, where they won two matches to come third.

For all but a couple of them, it was their first time playing competitively, and the two teams were in high spirits throughout.