Whanganui's Warren Freeman and Les Heywood regained their pairs title at the recent Clubs NZ Chartered Indoor Bowls Nationals, held at the Pukekohe Cosmopolitan Club, June 17-20.

Representing St John's Club, the skip Freeman and Heywood won their semifinal over the 2017 champions and home team Roger Andrew and Jason Parker.

They then beat Invercargill Workingmen's Club's defending champions Gary Low and Warwick Gray in the final.

Freeman and Heywood had previously won the pairs title in 2016.