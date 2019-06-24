As seen above, the Night Witches of the West Coast Bombers were getting physical with team Taranaki in the opening bout of the All Day Derby at Jubilee Stadium on Saturday morning.

Taranaki would prevail over the home team 129-109, which was followed by the Hellmilton Roller Ghouls beating the Bombers Squadron 189-149.

In a battle of two leagues currently ranked in the top 10 nationally, the Iron Maidens of the Bay City Rollers club defeated the Whenua Fatales 173-114.

The event finished with an all-male bout, as No City Skates beat Northern Gentlemen 187-150.

The derby day was free entry although the Bombers were collecting cans for local charity.