The next generation of Whanganui Kyokushin karate is in good hands as multiple time national champion Richard Hood was very proud of his family's performance at the New South Wales championships last weekend.

Hood took his 15-year-old son Jake and his current partner Tracey Boswell to compete in Sydney, in the Colts (Under 21) and Open Women's divisions respectively, after training them for six months for the event.

Boswell, 42, had three gruelling full contact fights in a larger division.

She won the decision in her first fight, then had to face an experienced Japanese competitor who was 20 years her junior.

Advertisement

"Tracey took a barrage of leg attacks, especially to the head and legs, outclassed but gained invaluable experience," said Richard Hood.

"Her third fight started well with some well timed low kicks, before taking a hard kick to the ribs that she didn't recover from.

"We will adjust a few things in training and try to get down to lightweight, that being her optimal fighting weight, without losing her power for our next competition in September."

Hood, 52, had come out of semi-retirement to compete in Sydney and left his mark in the Open Men's competition.

"With trademark heavy low kicks set up by hard body shots, ended opponent in two minutes," he said,.

"Second opponent withdrew– maybe he was put off with what he saw, I don't know."

As a bonus, Hood ran into an old friend, his South African opponent from the 1997 World Championships.

"Was great to see him again – the beauty of sport."

Having his first fight in a bout between two young men weighing nearly 90kg, Jake Hood traded heavy shots with his local opponent.

"[It] was all about gaining experience and a matter of fight or flight, to which he defiantly took to the fight," said Richard Hood.

"But at the end of the first round, the Aussie ref gave it to Aussie boy.

"Go figure, it was a shame it didn't go on as Jake was finding his range and combinations."

Richard Hood said he was proud of his son going up against a black belt with much more experience.

"Jake also received the [tournament's] Fighting Spirit award.

"Jake will keep training to go back for the Australian Championships in August."