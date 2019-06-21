It was a return to form for Whanganui's Rob Coley and navigator Cody Munro at the third round of the Australian V8 Superboat Championship in Temora, NSW at the weekend.

Coley finished second in Temora to two-time world champion Slade Stanley, who picked up his second victory in a row, while Phonsy Mullan was third.

In the Top 3 final, Stanley had a best time of 46.225s for his lap, with Coley right behind him in 46.897s, while Mullan was off the pace with 48.211s.

The next round is August 10-11 on the Tweed Coast.