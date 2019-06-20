It has been dubbed "murderers row" – the luck of the draw, or lack thereof, for two Tasman Tanning Division 1 teams to have to play all the other semifinal contenders in consecutive weeks on a very congested points table.

Cross town rivals Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist and Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau are both meeting each other along the row on Saturday – Marist just starting the gauntlet after picking up the obligatory five points against bottom-table Harvey Round Motors Ratana two weeks ago.

Marist do not need reminding just how painful the row can be –as last season under

Related articles: