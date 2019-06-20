It's a return to normality tomorrow for the Wanganui club after last Friday's big ticket $46,000 New Zealand Breeders' Stakes.

The Group 1 520m event was professionally won by the Lisa Cole-prepared Trojan Hoarse, who controlled the pace throughout.

Trojan Hoarse is returning to Hatrick, where he will step away from the tricky five trap in the open class 520m event (Race 10).

As seen in the NZ Breeders' decider, this fella has the uncanny knack of being able to pick the jump and it is vital that he does so tomorrow evening.

His kennelmate Bigtime Rod copped a check when going towards the first turn in the NZ Breeders' final, and that effectively ended his stakes claim in the event.

Bigtime Rod's claim in this race has been enhanced after he was allocated the one trap to hop away from.

He has compiled a solid record from that trap, which includes last month when he came second by a three quarter length in a Group 1 race.

Bigtime Rocco was a warmly favoured contender in the NZ Breeders' final, however he lost all chance when he made a complete hash of the race start.

He was easily to quickest of the NZ Breeders' heat winners (30.27s) and using the same pace-making tactics this evening can see him making things rather interesting for his rivals.

Bigtime Acacia finished strongly to win last Friday's open class 520m event in 30.34s, when the NZ Breeders was run in 30.54s.

She will be sighted wearing the green racing vest (trap six) in this race.

Other contenders from outside the Cole kennels includes the fourth placed greyhound from the NZ Breeders' Stakes in the Marcie Flipp-trained Idol Dude, who will exit from trap seven.

Tyson's Quest is prepared locally by Brian Marsh and he owns the ability to contest the pace.

He has no option but to do so when he hops away from trap eight here.

There's a close battle looming for the points-based New Zealand Sprinter of the Year award.

It involves a pair of Cole-trained sprinters, with the Hatrick Friday evening specialist Sir Duggie currently holding slender lead (106 points to 102) over his kennelmate Bigtime Pete.

There's four points allocated to race winners in all categories, so landing two wins last week saw Bigtime Pete closing the gap down to four points.

Sir Duggie doesn't have to contend with his rival in this evening's open class sprint (Race 5) after he was run down late by Pete last Friday.

He will jump from trap two tomorrow evening.