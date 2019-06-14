The Wanganui Golf Club team of Tara Raj and Carron Thompson were able to claim the Manawatu-Wanganui Women's Championship Pennant title last Sunday at Marton Golf Club.

Heading into the final round, Wanganui was narrowly trailing the Manawatu White pair, so not only needed to defeat the home Rangitikei/Marton team, but rely on Manawatu Red defeating their clubmates.

It all went to plan for Wanganui with Raj's singles win over Jill Hall claiming victory for her team, while Manawatu Red's Mudra Lakhani defeated clubmate Leander Tyacke to allow Wanganui to jump ahead of Manawatu White in the final standings.

The other Red vs White matchup saw Lisa Herbert beat her team mate from the provincial Toro team in Lily Griffin.

In the report on the round on the Manawatu-Wanganui Golf Inc website, it was noted that the Manawatu team's battled hard and did not "conspire" for White to win to make the title safe.

As it happened, a big win by Palmerston North Golf Club's Zhuoyi Hu and Katherine Paskins in their matchup against Pahiatua would propel them into second place overall, with the two Manawatu teams finishing third and fourth.

In the Weekend Club Pennant competition, played off handicap, Rangitikei took out the pennant after defeating Castlecliff 5-0 in the final round at Marton on Sunday.

Rangitikei team was represented in the final round was Deb Ward and Jayjay Boyland.

Heading into the final round, Rangitikei held a healthy lead over second-placed Wanganui.

Wanganui team also had a good win over Palmerston North 4-1 to hold onto second overall, while in the other matchup, Feilding defeated Manawatu 4-1, to secure third.