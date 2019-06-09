Ten Whanganui-based representatives have been named for the 2020 NZ Black Stacks squad who are eligible to attend the World Championships in April next year.

An overall group of 27 sport stackers have been announced by World Sport Stacking Association NZ (WSSA NZ), who are qualified to travel to Singapore for the international event, with the other 17 all coming from either Auckland or Wellington.

However, the actual number of Black Stacks who go to Asia will be considerably smaller, as the New Zealanders in this minor sport must cover their own travel costs.

In their standard press release, WSSA NZ again stated that whether those selected choose to go or not, the national body takes nothing away from them in being named in the squad and therefore being "the very best New Zealand has".

Marton's Caleb Arthur, a multiple time national champion who won the 3-6-3 timed relay at the 2018 World Championships in Orlando, Florida, is again selected, as is Whanganui's Harry Hawtree for the second year in a row.

Masters stackers Nathan Hawtree and Ian Kerr have also been chosen again, while Whanganui's Claire Kenny gets her first selection.

Once again, St Mary's School is the hotbed for the sport in Whanganui with several stackers who placed well at the recent NZ Sport Stacking Open Championships in Wellington being chosen.

Taliah Pollero, Kyah Chant, Marina Cosford, Grace Harper, Waiora Hawira all get the callup.