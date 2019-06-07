Around 130 athletes took to the courts and fields of Huntley School on Thursday for the annual Girls Quadrangular Tournament.

Having been going for eight years, Huntley had joined the previous three-school event in 2018, so this year was their first opportunity to host.

Whanganui's St George's School attended along with Iona College and Woodford House from the Hawke's Bay to play round robin tournaments of hockey, football, and two divisions of netball, although Iona brought only one netball team.

Starting at 9.30am, three rounds of play were held, finishing just before 2pm.

In the final washup, Iona won both the football tournament and the hockey, while the netball A division was won by Woodford.