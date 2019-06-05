Tough, competitive chasing action is assured at the Hatrick Raceway tomorrow evening where five 520m heats will decide the finalists for next Friday's $46,000 New Zealand Breeders' Stakes at Group 1 level.

This is the race that recognises the New Zealand breeding industry, as Australian-bred classic age greyhounds are ineligible for this event.

The fives heats (Races 4-8) present an interesting blend of proven chasers mixed with promising up-and-coming youngsters from all around the country.

Thrilling Talk stylishly won the recent $30,000 NZ Futurity here last month, and he'll contest the first heat.

Advertisement

There is a concern about him, as he's a noted railing greyhound, therefore drawing out in trap seven isn't exactly the best for him.

Mr Matt has drawn nicely in the one trap, while the kennelmates Bigtime Brody and Bigtime Lilah both hold advancement claims here.

Go Brat receives the advantage in the second heat, compliments of his trap one draw.

All About Space is also a known railer and drawing out in the eight trap does concern.

However, she does own early pace and can place herself handy to the leaders going into the first turn.

The locally-prepared Cossie Cooper holds qualifying claims, as long as he makes a smart beginning, while the visitor Know Refusal is likely to be sighted charging home late.

Go Glow has previously been Group 1 placed and drawing the ace trap in the third heat suggests she can return to contest the final.

The recent NZ Derby winner Trojan Hoarse is likely to use his early pace to punch forward from trap eight.

Idol Dude holds a 520m Group 1 placing at this venue and he draws nicely in trap two.

The advancement claims held by Thrilling Carly certainly cannot be lightly dismissed here.

Onto heat four, where the promising Bigtime Rocco can repeat his easy dash of 30.28s for the 520m win last Friday, from trap two.

His kennelmate Bigtime Kiss can provide a fair amount of cheek from trap one.

The visiting Canterbury chasers Opawa Hilary, Puzzle Tin and Know Threat all add interest to this heat.

The final heat features the clash between up-and-coming kennelmates Bigtime Rod and Bigtime Shadow.

Rod was the runner up in the recent NZ Futurity, while Shadow has been clocking some quick recent times.

Bigtime Tank is likely to contest the early pace, while expect Thrilling Vice to produce a competitive heat effort here.