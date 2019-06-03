GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui Athletic coach Jason King was royally disappointed with his team's performance when they lost 2-1 on the Queen's Birthday this afternoon.

Ray White Hokowhitu FC 1st took the lead early in the second half at Wembley Park of the Lotto Federation League clash, following a big blunder by Athletic goalkeeper Matt Calvert.

With Hokowhitu hot on attack and the ball being worked his way, Calvert left his spot near the goal, sprinting towards the approaching attack.

He stumbled during his run, striking out at the ball, but only making minimal contact, allowing Hokowhitu's Drew Gaskin to launch at it with desperation.

Gaskin made just enough contact to force the Athletic players, supporters and coach to watch as the ball rolled agonisingly slowly into the goalmouth.

King said his players made bad decisions throughout the game.

"When you've got players that should know better that make silly choices at the wrong end of the pitch, they can be costly," King said.

"It should have been a game that we done a lot better in, but we gave away silly goals and at the end of the day the score sheet says it was a 2-1 loss.

"That's what we have to live with."

There was approximately 30 minutes of game time left following Gaskin's goal and Hokowhitu fell asleep at the wheel, but they were in the lead and in cruise control.

Athletic dominated the attack for most of the remaining time, passing the ball upfield well, but failing to find players on final passes and skewing shots wide.

Ryan Holden opened the scoring for Athletic when he went one-on-one with Hokowhitu goalkeeper Robert Hoek in the first half.

Holden got the opportunity after a brilliant ball from first half standout James Satherley and he put the ball in the back of the net with a right footed shot.

Ryan Holden scores Wanganui Athletic's sole goal.

Holden had two opportunities to tie the contest up in the dying stages, but one shot flew over the right post and moments later a free kick hit the left.

"We spent the week working on our shooting, both sessions during the week we worked on shooting and shooting and shooting," King said.

"Then we come out here and people decide that they want to do their own thing and again that proved costly."

The scores were level at halftime after Hokowhitu responded to Holden's goal through a goal of their own, scored by Joeb Cadman.

The goal-scorers Gaskin and Cadman might have been the best on field for Hokowhitu if not for Hoek, who was peppered with shots in the second half.

When asked what he had to do to see what happens at training implemented in the actual game, King said a change of personnel might be in order.

"It is the boys out there on the pitch that decided to do their own thing so they are the ones that are going to have to answer the questions of themselves," King said.

"If people are out there and think that they're bigger than the game, then there might be some changes that need to be made.

"We play these guys again this weekend, so it's an opportunity to show that we are the better team, but it might be the better team with some different people in it."