It sure is a tricky looking field of open class greyhounds who will contest the main 520m event at Hatrick tomorrow in Race 10.

Finally securing an inside draw is the Lisa Cole-trained All About Space, who will step away from the two trap which she is likely to relish.

She was a smart last start 25.94s Manawatu C4 winner over 457m.

Providing the race quinella in last Friday's open class 520m race was Tyson's Quest and Nature's Gent.

Tyson's Quest enjoyed jumping from trap one then, and he led his rivals all the way when delivering his 30.32s win.

The locally Brian Marsh-prepared chaser hasn't fared the best in the trap allocation tomorrow evening, as he is required to hop away from the five trap.

Nature's Gent was bold, really bold, when he delivered his three quarter length Friday second for his conditioner Angela Turnwald.

This multiple Group 1-winning rail chaser jumped from trap eight, which made his effort really tidy owing to his railing tendencies.

He hasn't fared that well again here, as he'll hop away from trap six.

Holding sound-looking stake claims is Idol Dude, who makes his return to grade racing after having contested recent Hatrick and Addington Group race 520m heats.

He didn't enjoy any racing luck in those assignments, but expect a competitive effort from trap three by this bloke for his trainer Marcie Flipp.

Making his open class racing debut here is Bigtime Rod for Cole.

While he is expected to be competitive at that top level of racing, Bigtime Rod's task got a tad harder – being required to hop away from trap seven.

Securing a better draw from the ace trap is his kennelmate Bigtime Kiss.

She is capable of contesting the pace and she can make things interesting for a long way by doing so.

After having recently brought up 50 career wins, age and niggly injuries now appear to be catching up with the gun Friday evening sprinter Sir Duggie.

However, in saying that, the Cole-trained sprinter does have another win or two left in his paws.

For example, he is going to relish jumping from the eight trap tomorrow evening (Race 5) from where he owns the excellent stats of eight wins and one minor placing from the nine occasions he has worn the pink racing vest.

Looming as the biggest threats to him are a number of his kennelmates, which include Bigtime Eve, Bigtime Shine and Bigtime Jetty.