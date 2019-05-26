Whanganui's Seth Reardon claimed the season runnerup placing he was after at the final round of the New Zealand Cross-country Championships on farmland near Taupo on Saturday.

Coming into the event, held around halfway between Taumarunui and Kuratau, the Yamaha rider Reardon could not surpass Raglan's new national champion Jason Dickey, who had won the previous three rounds.

Bay of Plenty's Ben Townley, the 2004 MX2 world champion who only entered this event, would win the round after an eight lap race of three hours.

Atiamuri's Hadleigh Knight, also only doing this round, finished second on the day.

Reardon managed to move past Dickey to make it a Yamaha 1-2-3 podium, and with it finished season runnerup in the Senior grade on points.

Reardon also won the Under-300cc class title.

Raglan's Brandon Given finished third overall for the season after coming eighth on Saturday.

Raglan's Coby Rooks held off Eltham's defending champion Adam Loveridge to win the Junior title, with Taupo's Wil Yeoman finishing third on the day and in the overall series.