Whanganui's Seth Reardon will be among the riders hoping to secure season runnerup when the 2019 New Zealand Cross-country Championships wrap up near Taumarunui this weekend.

The senior title has already been decided as Raglan's Jason Dickey won the first three events, with riders counting points from three of the four rounds to make their final tally.

Reardon is in contention for runnerup with Raglan's Brandon Give, Glen Murray's Sam Brown, Eketahuna's Charlie Richardson and Pukekawa's Jim Orton.

Reardon is also likely to enter the first round of the three-round 2019 Dirt Guide Cross-country Series, which starts in Ohakuri near Taupo next Saturday.