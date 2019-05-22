It is a real head scratcher of a field that will contest the main Hatrick open class 520m event (Race 10) tomorrow evening.

The box draw has made it even trickier, while the two occupants of the reserves bench can certainly make their presence felt if they can get race starts.

For example, last Friday's bold 30.21s winner Nature's Gent is required to hop away from the eight trap.

Now, this multiple Group 1 winner is a noted railing chaser, therefore his repeat claims has got considerably tougher.

Drawing immediately inside him is the more-than-handy chaser Hey Fernando, who is returning after his recent 520m misses.

He must break away quickly here.

Then there's the new kid on the block in terms of open class racing.

Three races ago, Bigtime Cooper produced a searing 520m first sectional.

His 4.88s split into the first turn is one of the quickest ever seen at the venue.

Using that tactic from the six trap can see him featuring at the business end of this event, even though he does struggle late over 520m.

Dyna Vernon hasn't featured in his last two 520m races here, however three races ago he accounted for his 520m rivals in 30.27s.

Take a look at him from trap four here.

The locally-trained Tyson's Quest receives the draw advantage here via trap one.

He is more than capable of making his presence felt here following his bold 2.75 length second to Nature's Gent last Friday.

Now that brings us to the reserves bench.

Idol Dude is returning here after his Addington Group 2 heat miss at 520m last week. He has been Group 1 placed for 520m here.

The second reserve, Blazin' Carter, requires no introduction about his 520m ability at this venue.

He easily accounted for a strong 520m field at Hatrick two races ago.

He must be somewhat miffed about being placed on the reserves bench following his luckless 520m outing here last Friday.

The sharp Hatrick Friday 305m sprinter Sir Duggie celebrated a career highlight here last Friday when he dashed to his 50th career win.

He has delivered 22 of those wins in Hatrick open class 305m sprints, with the bulk of those wins being set up by his searing early pace.

Sir Duggie is lining up for his 90th race day outing in the Race 5, 305m dash tomorrow evening.

He hasn't been treated kindly by the draw, being allocated the tricky five trap to hop away from.

He's used to it as seen by his six wins and three minors from the ten occasions he has worn the gold racing vest.